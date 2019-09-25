Source Capital (SOR) Position Upped by Bulldog Investors Llc; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position Has Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 21,757 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 191,401 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, up from 169,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 31,102 shares traded or 67.58% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 21,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 177,712 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, up from 156,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 258,190 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 13,651 shares to 108,605 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 176,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,456 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp Com by 39,796 shares to 361,859 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 126,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,385 shares, and cut its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (NYSE:DUC).