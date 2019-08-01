Source Capital (SOR) Holder Bulldog Investors Has Trimmed Position by $2.36 Million; Partner Fund Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $46.56 Million as Stock Price Rose

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 397,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 296,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.95 million, down from 694,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 67,435 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 169,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 237,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 7,070 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.18 million were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa. Modera Wealth Management Lc invested in 31,913 shares. 5,995 were reported by Wilkins Inv Counsel. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 381,704 shares or 0.51% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 16.04 million shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Altimeter Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citadel Ltd Liability Com owns 642,475 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,934 shares. Cambridge Co has invested 3.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Invest Mngmt Co holds 957,416 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has 80,108 shares for 3.75% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.59M shares. Private Ocean Ltd, a California-based fund reported 23,083 shares. Cumberland Advsr Inc holds 1.28% or 31,245 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 379,811 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 19,329 shares to 281,436 shares, valued at $77.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 151,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 101,733 shares. 1,316 are owned by Us Bancorporation De. Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 68,405 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) or 46,128 shares. Bulldog Invsts Limited Liability Com accumulated 169,644 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Moreover, Park Avenue Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 6,429 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Mraz Amerine Assoc owns 56,713 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 0.71% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Shaker Finance Ltd Liability reported 116,209 shares. 29 were accumulated by Reilly Advsrs Limited Co. Moreover, Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Cohen And Steers has invested 0.01% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).