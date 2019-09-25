Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) Forms $36.46 Double Top; BTCS (BTCS) Shorts Increased By 469.7%

BTCS INC (OTCMKTS:BTCS) had an increase of 469.7% in short interest. BTCS’s SI was 37,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 469.7% from 6,600 shares previously. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.155. About 134,921 shares traded. BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) formed double top with $39.38 target or 8.00% above today’s $36.46 share price. Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) has $309.05 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 17,427 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold Source Capital, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 1.40 million shares or 73.02% less from 5.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 150,498 shares. Shaker Financial Services Limited Com reported 136,601 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). First Manhattan reported 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Pnc Financial Gp Inc reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). M&R Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 68 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 3,888 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Guggenheim Capital Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 13,351 shares. Ami Invest Mgmt holds 0.79% or 42,223 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Johnson Fincl Gru has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 40 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 4,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 23,941 were reported by Rmb Capital Llc. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 7,300 shares.

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company has market cap of $2.61 million. It intends to create a portfolio of digital assets, including bitcoin and other protocol tokens to provide investors a diversified pure-play exposure to the bitcoin and blockchain industries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015.

More notable recent BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BTCS Is Not Bitcoin – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BTCS: From Bad To Worse – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BTCS: Buying Bitcoin And Ethereum Will Not Help If Share Count Keeps Increasing – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018. More interesting news about BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Closely – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2014 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGT Capital Investments: A Likely Multibagger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.