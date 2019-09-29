Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) Forms $36.30 Double Top; Shorts at Bridgford Foods (BRID) Raised By 26.39%

Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) had an increase of 26.39% in short interest. BRID’s SI was 9,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.39% from 7,200 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID)’s short sellers to cover BRID’s short positions. The SI to Bridgford Foods Corporation’s float is 0.55%. The stock decreased 6.47% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 6,504 shares traded or 19.51% up from the average. Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) has risen 160.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BRID News: 20/04/2018 DJ Bridgford Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRID); 16/05/2018 – Bridgford Foods May Benefit, Industry Posts 42nd Straight Gain

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. The company has market cap of $282.02 million. The companyÂ’s food products primarily include biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, dry sausage products, and beef jerky. It has a 38.84 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 130 frozen food products to food service and retail clients through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and approximately 110 snack food items to supermarkets, and mass merchandise and convenience retail stores through customer owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 2.37, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Bridgford Foods Corporation shares while 5 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.25 million shares or 145.94% more from 507,036 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 476 shares. Punch Inv Mgmt holds 0.1% or 39,100 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID). Morgan Stanley reported 4 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 80,958 shares. Vanguard Inc owns 23,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 144 shares. Ameritas Investment accumulated 153 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd owns 0% invested in Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) for 75,457 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 3,400 shares or 0% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID).

Since September 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2,943 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $2,943 was bought by Bridgford Richard Eugene.