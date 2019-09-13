Source Cap (SOR) Holder Shaker Financial Services Has Boosted Stake; Nikko Asset Management Americas Raised Conocophillips (COP) Position by $1.16 Million

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 38.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 19,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 69,216 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, up from 49,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 5.58 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Source Cap Inc (SOR) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 20,392 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 136,601 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00 million, up from 116,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Source Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 24,551 shares traded or 31.59% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 1.40 million shares or 73.02% less from 5.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Ltd Co has 29 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 7,544 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.05% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 20,049 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc, Florida-based fund reported 52,731 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 60,379 shares. Pecaut & Comm has invested 2.51% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Cohen Cap invested in 0.08% or 9,574 shares. 983 were accumulated by Citigroup. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). M&R Mngmt Inc owns 68 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $192.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr Income Opportunities Fd (KIO) by 67,779 shares to 68,981 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 37,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,866 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs Charter Income Tr (NYSE:MCR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.94 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 446,507 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cls Limited Co has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Inverness Counsel Limited has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Accuvest Advsrs owns 6,361 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 1.96M shares or 0.54% of the stock. M Kraus reported 50,637 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 4.52M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has invested 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Btim Corp reported 775,144 shares. Arrow Fincl has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Greenwood Gearhart invested 0.39% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cornerstone accumulated 20,029 shares. 105,359 are owned by Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 156,792 shares.

