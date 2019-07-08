Sound Shore Management Upped Total S.A. (TOT) Position; Simmons First National (SFNC) Sentiment Is 1.67

Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 95 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 57 trimmed and sold equity positions in Simmons First National Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 55.71 million shares, down from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Simmons First National Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 42 Increased: 64 New Position: 31.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Total S.A. (TOT) stake by 13.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 335,134 shares as Total S.A. (TOT)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 2.82 million shares with $156.81M value, up from 2.48M last quarter. Total S.A. now has $146.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 308,947 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OPEC/NON-OPEC DEAL HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED EFFICIENTLY; 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TO HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE 10% TO 15% DIRECT INTEREST IN NOVATEK’S FUTURE LNG PROJECTS IN YAMAL AND GYDAN; 24/04/2018 – Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE ENDS COMMENTS IN WASHINGTON; 14/03/2018 – Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 18/03/2018 – Total Pays $1.45 Billion for Abu Dhabi Offshore Oilfield Stakes; 23/04/2018 – Libya Says It’s Yet to Approve Total’s Deal for Marathon Assets; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 11/05/2018 – Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical Project in

Analysts await Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. SFNC’s profit will be $59.59 million for 9.59 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Simmons First National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.09% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 91,829 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) has declined 20.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Simmons First National Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFNC); 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Names Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Steve Massanelli As Investor; 24/04/2018 – Simmons First Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $300 MLN OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Simmons Reports Record Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The Company’s deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. It has a 10.26 P/E ratio. The firm provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation for 1.09 million shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 62,334 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. Dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. has 0.68% invested in the company for 95,972 shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.46% in the stock. Patten Group Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 43,314 shares.

