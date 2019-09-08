Sound Shore Management Upped Its Total S.A. (TOT) Stake by $18.43 Million; Continental Advisors Position In Mckesson (MCK) Was Has Raised

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 335,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.81 million, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 1.12M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS DEVELOPING U.S. LNG STRATEGY IS NECESSARY; 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL HAS 40% STAKE IN ANGOLA’S BLOCK 17; 26/03/2018 – TOTAL HALTS LAGGAN TORMORE U.K. GAS FLOWS UNTIL 5AM TUESDAY; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 09/05/2018 – Iran Gas Company Says France’s Total Keen on Iran Projects; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO SPEAKS IN TV INTERVIEW IN ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 151.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 7,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 12,556 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 1.16 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) by 327,419 shares to 7.64 million shares, valued at $163.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 225,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 946,295 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust holds 3,839 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 89,323 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 304,610 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.07% or 306,235 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields reported 0.15% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 1,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 0.21% or 55,164 shares in its portfolio. Moon Ltd Company invested in 0% or 26,723 shares. Holderness accumulated 4,698 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services holds 0.07% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 430 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,672 shares. Lpl Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 31,865 shares. 14,370 were reported by Natl Insur Tx.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 28,921 shares to 33,179 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 66,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,887 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (NYSE:SC).

