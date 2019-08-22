Sound Shore Management Upped Holding in Eqt (EQT); Vestor Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $672,760

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 4,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 117,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, down from 122,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 4.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 134,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 5.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.01M, up from 5.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 4.89 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 27/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Infrastructure to sell IslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 18/04/2018 – EQT CORP EQT.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03/SHR; 13/03/2018 – EQT’S POTENTIAL SALE SAID TO VALUE HTL-STREFA AT ABOUT $500M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 24/04/2018 – EQT TO SELL E.l.S. AIRCRAFT GROUP’S AVIATION OPERATIONS BUSINESS TO QINETIQ; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,514 shares to 204,396 shares, valued at $24.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 Inde (IJH) by 3,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,378 were reported by Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Company. 201,177 are owned by Chesley Taft And Ltd Liability Corp. First Corp In holds 4,679 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 61,714 shares. Murphy Cap Management reported 1.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davidson Advsr holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 128,425 shares. Bainco Int accumulated 3.24% or 142,501 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 1.13% or 118,323 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp owns 1.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,214 shares. Page Arthur B stated it has 35,247 shares or 4.11% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maple Management Inc reported 3.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Personal Capital has invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kbc Nv holds 868,612 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Inc reported 0.08% stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,100 are owned by Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc. Smithfield invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Clean Yield Gru reported 1,800 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.16% or 5.07M shares. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 523 are owned by Shelton Cap. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 251,932 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1.05M shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 24.13 million shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 10.27 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc reported 124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Limited invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 224,805 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Corp holds 1.11% or 55,535 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 36,140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $612,567 activity. The insider McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328. Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of stock or 1,025 shares. MacCleary Gerald F. also bought $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. 6,000 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $118,740 were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. Centofanti Erin R. had bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 92,077 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $69.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 263,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).