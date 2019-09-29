Sound Shore Management Trimmed Stake in Citigroup (C) as Shares Rose; Ing Groep Nv Trimmed Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 58,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 9,461 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 68,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.46B market cap company. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 200,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3.40M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.19M, down from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts corporate clients’ gun sales; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 17,452 shares to 56,871 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 157,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 6.98 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

