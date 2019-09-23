Sound Shore Management Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $59.88 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Boosted by Joho Capital Llc

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 450,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 787,444 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.49 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 9.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89M, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 9.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 55,584 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $129.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 111,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matrix Asset Advisors New York owns 207,614 shares. Biondo Inv Lc stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Savant Limited Company holds 1.14% or 60,472 shares. The Florida-based Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas has invested 3.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Putnam Limited Co holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16.43M shares. Dearborn Limited Liability reported 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intact Management Inc holds 21,600 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 144 shares. Massachusetts-based New England Investment And Retirement Gru Inc has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Navellier Assoc stated it has 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 13.28 million shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset invested in 1.76% or 29,611 shares. The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 3.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4.60M shares. 1.03M were reported by Piedmont Investment Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Slack Tries to Dispel Microsoft Fears – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Surface event coming Oct. 2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 275,459 shares to 3.92 million shares, valued at $164.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.