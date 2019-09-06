Sound Shore Management Trimmed Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Position By $24.48 Million; Patrick Industries (PATK) Shorts Increased By 2.22%

Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) had an increase of 2.22% in short interest. PATK’s SI was 1.77 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.22% from 1.73 million shares previously. With 219,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK)’s short sellers to cover PATK’s short positions. The stock increased 5.75% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 192,467 shares traded or 16.00% up from the average. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (MMC) stake by 15.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 263,279 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 1.49 million shares with $140.01 million value, down from 1.75M last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. now has $50.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $101.05. About 1.13M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -1.70% below currents $101.05 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mercer Appoints Christina Losier as Principal, Health – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $341.84 million for 36.61 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stake by 394,719 shares to 3.60M valued at $224.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) stake by 335,134 shares and now owns 2.82M shares. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Services holds 0.03% or 1,030 shares. Diligent holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,260 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 36,206 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 229,084 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 1.97 million shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 5,295 shares. Fayez Sarofim invested in 12,750 shares. Global Thematic Prtn Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 144,510 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 5,031 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Vigilant Cap Management Ltd has 164,556 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. M&T Natl Bank Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Epoch Invest Prns reported 0.1% stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,791 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Com has invested 0.45% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries has $60 highest and $3600 lowest target. $48’s average target is 36.56% above currents $35.15 stock price. Patrick Industries had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PATK in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold Patrick Industries, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 17,526 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 152,755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel reported 335,348 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 32,260 shares. Aperio Group Lc invested in 0% or 12,943 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 44,668 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement has 36,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 1.46 million shares. James Investment Research Inc reported 51,331 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 15,398 shares. 66,372 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Advsr Asset Management has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Colorado-based Rk Management Ltd Co has invested 1.89% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).