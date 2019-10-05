Sound Shore Management Trimmed Its Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Stake; W P Carey Has 1.57 Sentiment

W P Carey Inc (WPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 200 funds opened new or increased positions, while 127 sold and reduced their holdings in W P Carey Inc. The funds in our database reported: 88.70 million shares, up from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding W P Carey Inc in top ten positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 102 Increased: 143 New Position: 57.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) stake by 7.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 315,285 shares as Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 4.00M shares with $169.21M value, down from 4.32M last quarter. Comcast Corporation Class A now has $203.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 07/05/2018 – Comcast formally notifies Brussels of intention to bid for Sky; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Equitrans Midstream Corporation stake by 1.47M shares to 6.12 million valued at $120.68M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 200,600 shares and now owns 1.38M shares. Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Comcast has $6400 highest and $44 lowest target. $50.91’s average target is 13.87% above currents $44.71 stock price. Comcast had 19 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 4. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $44 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $52 target.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.71 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.84 million are owned by River Road Asset Lc. Moreover, Fil has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 5,682 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company owns 3,116 shares. 41,689 were accumulated by Fulton Natl Bank Na. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 0.83% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Homrich & Berg holds 31,080 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Schnieders Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com reported 6,048 shares. Thornburg Inv holds 0.8% or 1.97 million shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Co reported 288,184 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 0.99% or 127,638 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc reported 15,408 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Recession-Ready Stocks to Buy in October – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comcast gets new Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comcast Citi’s top pick in bullish cable initiation – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comcast accuses Google of unfair practices – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast’s Giveaway Is Exactly What Steve Jobs Feared – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $15.58 billion. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It has a 33.64 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.59. About 353,219 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has risen 33.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. holds 5.41% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. for 164,523 shares. Gruss & Co Inc owns 49,777 shares or 4.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advisors Llc has 3.5% invested in the company for 99,899 shares. The New York-based Karpas Strategies Llc has invested 2.5% in the stock. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 34,973 shares.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks I Hope to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WP Carey Announces Industrial Investments Totaling $111 Million – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WP Carey Inc. Announces Pricing of Euro 500 Million of Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.