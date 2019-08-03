Sound Shore Management Raised Its Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) as Share Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shikiar Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $1.43 Million

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc. (AIG) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 561,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 4.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.36 million, up from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.61 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition

More recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation by 477,569 shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $101.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 287,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,903 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 29,490 shares to 34,090 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7..