Sound Shore Management Position in Total S.A. (TOT) Has Upped by $4.11 Million as Share Value Declined; Connors Investor Services Increases Position in Sysco (SYY)

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 259.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 104,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 144,080 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.19M, up from 40,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Sysco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 1.82 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 74,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.38 million, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.26M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION IS EXPECTED IN 2019, WITH PLANS TO START UP FIRST TRAIN BY END 2023; 18/04/2018 – $FP.FR/@Total: Total enters into an agreement for the proposed acquisition of Direct Energie to accelerate its ambition in gas and electricity in France and Belgium; 07/04/2018 – Argaam: Saudi Aramco, Total to sign refinery expansion deal next week: report; 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL: TO DISTRIBUTE THIRD 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EU0.62/SHR; 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 08/03/2018 – Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CATHAY TO START CHINA ENERGY FUND; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TOTAL SHALL ACQUIRE A DIRECT WORKING INTEREST OF 10% IN ARCTIC LNG 2; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why France Is SunPower’s Secret Weapon – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport LNG terminal ships first commissioning cargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Papua New Guinea to renegotiate terms of Papua LNG gas deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papua New Guinea affirms $13B gas deal with Total, partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 121,453 shares to 393,275 shares, valued at $115.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 200,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.40M shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Inv Of America holds 3,120 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 0.29% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Central Financial Bank Co invested in 1.09% or 68,173 shares. New England Rech owns 10,254 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 22,705 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp holds 0.13% or 3,182 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust has 0.15% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & owns 0.15% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 9,400 shares. Voloridge Invest reported 197,805 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.07% or 11,516 shares. Mairs & Power owns 5,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 2.23 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi reported 2,600 shares.