Sound Shore Management Position in Capital One Financial (COF) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) Lifted by $1.41 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 29,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 950,379 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.92M, up from 920,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.25. About 9.16M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CITES ADDED LEGAL ACCRUAL ON $1B PENALTY; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats 1Q profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 20/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Wells Fargo fined $1 billion federal regulators for mortgage, auto lending abuse; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 215,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.80 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.22% or $7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 9.00M shares traded or 363.55% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 160,405 shares to 232,704 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 225,895 shares to 946,295 shares, valued at $132.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 569,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

