Sound Shore Management Maintains Position in Lennar (LEN); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $2.50 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 55,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.57M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 910,839 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 18,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 339,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.52 million, down from 358,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.12. About 7.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,795 shares to 282,495 shares, valued at $32.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 637,867 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $143.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 121,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,275 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.