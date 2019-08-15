Sound Shore Management Lowered Lennar (LEN) Holding by $3.53 Million; Prudential Plc Stake in Resmed (RMD) Trimmed by $13.56 Million

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 36.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 131,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The hedge fund held 233,430 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27 million, down from 365,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 55,012 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–CPAP/BIPAP Masks – ResMed – 36C24818Q0300; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 02/04/2018 – ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 71,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.52 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 428,203 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 471,200 shares to 478,500 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 691,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshs (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc owns 0.04% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 2,800 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 142,102 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Moreover, Martin Currie has 1.23% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 118 are held by Fred Alger Mgmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 34,385 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc holds 0% or 34 shares. 14,309 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Fil Limited reported 10 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 5,700 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,842 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 295 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc has 0.07% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 653,873 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 75 shares.

Analysts await ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. RMD’s profit will be $123.56M for 38.28 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by ResMed Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.99 million for 9.32 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.