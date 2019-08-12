Sound Shore Management Lifted By $24.16 Million Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position; SINA (SINA) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sina had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $91 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 31 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. Jefferies downgraded the shares of SINA in report on Tuesday, May 28 to “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. See SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) latest ratings:

Sound Shore Management Inc increased American Intl Group Inc. (AIG) stake by 14.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 561,976 shares as American Intl Group Inc. (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 4.47 million shares with $192.36M value, up from 3.91 million last quarter. American Intl Group Inc. now has $47.85B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 911,458 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Sina (SINA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Sina (SINA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Learn From SINA Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SINA) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SINA Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gp Plc invested in 0.02% or 463,736 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 129,103 shares stake. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 5,578 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 2,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern has 362,169 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Segantii Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.08% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Fosun Int Ltd reported 1.97 million shares stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 30 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 5,734 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability holds 0% or 9,291 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 309,024 shares. State Street Corporation reported 1.35M shares stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest channels. It has a 19.76 P/E ratio. The firm also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format.

The stock increased 2.14% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 370,924 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 10.78 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp accumulated 338,589 shares. Jnba holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio. 17.95 million were accumulated by Boston Prtn. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Conning Inc invested in 0.02% or 16,829 shares. 234,304 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). City Hldgs Company invested in 0.01% or 650 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 34 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 2,517 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Adage Partners Grp Ltd Company reported 1.09M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 15,658 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M also bought $51,710 worth of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Tuesday, May 21.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 4,639 shares to 104,166 valued at $122.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chubb Ltd stake by 225,895 shares and now owns 946,295 shares. Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.