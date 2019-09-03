Sound Shore Management Lifted American Intl Group (AIG) Stake; Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Sound Shore Management Inc increased American Intl Group Inc. (AIG) stake by 14.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 561,976 shares as American Intl Group Inc. (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 4.47 million shares with $192.36M value, up from 3.91M last quarter. American Intl Group Inc. now has $45.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 1.86M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT)

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -0.85% below currents $87.54 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. Piper Jaffray maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Thursday, June 20. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. See Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72 New Target: $75 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $89 Maintain

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company has market cap of $44.18 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hospital Products and Renal. It has a 29.3 P/E ratio. The Hospital Products segment makes intravenous solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,470 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 7,441 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com holds 132,676 shares. The California-based Pure Fincl Inc has invested 0.12% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 4,560 were accumulated by Salem Counselors. Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Ne holds 0.14% or 4,800 shares. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 54,565 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Company invested 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). House Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Brinker holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 29,481 shares. Homrich & Berg invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Beese Fulmer Invest Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 66,278 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 44,332 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 651,605 shares to 2.87M valued at $143.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 4,639 shares and now owns 104,166 shares. Nvent Electric Plc was reduced too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Vaughan Therese M, worth $51,710.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) has 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 21,650 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 135,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Everence Mgmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 32,680 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Gotham Asset Lc has 5,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Company reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 9,245 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,892 shares. Ironwood Finance Limited has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amg Tru Natl Bank reported 0.33% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sol Mngmt reported 28,331 shares stake. South Texas Money Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 891,327 shares.