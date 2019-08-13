Sound Shore Management Increases Stake in American Intl Group (AIG); Greylin Investment Mangement Has Lifted Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $1.24 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc. (AIG) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 561,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 4.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.36 million, up from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 1.46 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00M, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 3.74M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED 2ND FEWEST VOTES SO FAR; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – FOLLOWING WITHDRAWAL OF BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER PROPOSAL, CO IS “FOCUSED ON EXECUTING ITS BUSINESS PLAN”; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Probes Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ REV $5.23B, EST. $5.19B; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Clough Limited Partnership stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 44,015 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 829,317 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested in 0.03% or 76,405 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 180,527 shares. Intact Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 7,500 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 419,728 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 258,098 shares. Beach Counsel Pa owns 0.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 15,948 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 417 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated invested 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce stated it has 10.54 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,804 shares stake. Acg Wealth holds 10,994 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,772 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $145.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporation by 477,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66M shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,788 shares to 176,932 shares, valued at $24.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 12,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,527 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).