Sound Shore Management Increases Holding in Total S.A. (TOT); Ensemble Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $3.20 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,645 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 29,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $880.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $194.84. About 17.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 335,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.81 million, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 1.04 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Pft $2.64B; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – GROUP’S OVERALL ECONOMIC INTEREST IN THIS NEW LNG PROJECT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 21.5%; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 62 FROM EUR 60; 28/05/2018 – Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17 Near Angola; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 20/03/2018 – Total Could Cut About 250 Jobs in Scotland -The Herald; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development in Angola; 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL TO LIMIT LA MEDE REFINERY PALM OIL SUPPLY TO 300,000 T/YR

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: 9% Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Ltd accumulated 8,522 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Co reported 4.83 million shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Incorporated holds 1.27% or 106,192 shares. 847,498 are owned by South Dakota Council. London Of Virginia holds 2.52M shares. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 5.68% or 181,000 shares in its portfolio. Professional Advisory Serv Inc owns 1,426 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Limited Com reported 61,100 shares stake. Wesbanco Bancshares reported 359,039 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 11.73M shares stake. 788 are owned by Inr Advisory Services Llc. 17,729 were accumulated by Horizon Invests Lc. Twin Capital Management Incorporated reported 3.1% stake.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 29,960 shares to 412,053 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 47,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).