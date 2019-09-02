Sound Shore Management Increased Its Cbs (CBS) Holding by $36.64 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Endurance Wealth Management Has Cut Its Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Position by $336,542 as Stock Price Rose

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 779,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 3.67 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.56 million, up from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 5.10 million shares traded or 73.89% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – CBS Wins Temporary Reprieve as Redstones Told Not to Interfere; 14/05/2018 – CNBC: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – Viacom quarterly profit surges; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family say CBS plan ‘invalid’ as courtroom showdown looms; 11/04/2018 – NEW CBS BID FOR VIACOM IS SAID EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT:CNBC; 16/05/2018 – CBS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO BE CONFIDENT IN POSITION ON NAI ACTION; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 16/05/2018 – getting good: @CBS files its reply to NAI: “five independent directors of undisputed renown-former CEO and senior business executives along with the form dean of Harvard Law School–determined that (Redstone) was such a a serious threat to the corporation and shareholders

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 89,091 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, down from 90,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 823,269 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) by 31,507 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.07M for 45.46 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

