Sound Shore Management Increased Eqt (EQT) Stake by $2.69 Million as Shares Rose; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Lifted Aegion (AEGN) Stake by $532,678

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $606.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 27,202 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 36.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 134,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.01 million, up from 5.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 3.00M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 30/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell global industrial automation company Piab; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Commun; Will Combine Assets With Lumos Networks; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – EQT Infrastructure to Sell lslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE; 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK HAS ALSO RESIGNED FROM CO’S BOARD; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Swings to Loss, Sets Out Midstream Separation

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. 1,496 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $28,574 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph. Jenkins Donald M. bought $111,895 worth of stock or 5,750 shares. $150,473 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Lushko Jonathan M.. The insider Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992. $320,208 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith David Joseph. Shares for $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Firefly Value Limited Partnership has 3.52M shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 87,486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 24.19 million shares. Franklin Inc has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 165,719 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 35,912 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Com has invested 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Nwq Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.98% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 17,090 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 16,122 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0.01% or 529,647 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 36,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited holds 0% or 363 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 91,400 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 92,077 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $69.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 569,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

