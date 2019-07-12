Sound Shore Management Increased By $9.39 Million Its Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Holding; Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Take (TTWO) Position

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) stake by 7.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 106,692 shares as Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)’s stock rose 9.02%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 1.49M shares with $131.84 million value, up from 1.38M last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors Nv now has $26.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $95.02. About 701,858 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 51.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 705,776 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 16.65%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 661,349 shares with $62.41 million value, down from 1.37M last quarter. Take now has $13.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 168,741 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Impinj Shares Rose More Than 15% in June – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NXPI Stock Chasing Triple-Digit Territory as Bull Signals Flash – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPDATE â€“ NXP Announces Secure Ultra-Wide Band Ranging Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2019: AYX,MX,NXPI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 973,898 shares to 2.35M valued at $195.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvent Electric Plc stake by 166,486 shares and now owns 4.47M shares. Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, January 17. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 12 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 2,763 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Republic, California-based fund reported 2,810 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 225,630 shares stake. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 9,837 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 14,359 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 321 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pier Lc has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,021 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 59,369 shares. Smith Asset Group Incorporated Limited Partnership owns 13,500 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Junto Mgmt LP invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Adirondack Trust Co invested in 95 shares. 85,926 were reported by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Llc.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 423,687 shares to 6.21 million valued at $248.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) stake by 400,000 shares and now owns 2.58 million shares. Monster Beverage Corp New was raised too.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 15 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12. Stephens maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Wednesday, January 30 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, DISH, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: TREE, VIA, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.