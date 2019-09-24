Sound Shore Management Increased By $124.07 Million Its Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Stake; Whitehorse Finance (WHF) Sentiment Is 2.4

Whitehorse Finance Inc (WHF) investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 24 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 10 reduced and sold positions in Whitehorse Finance Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.27 million shares, down from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Whitehorse Finance Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 4 Increased: 12 New Position: 12.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Jetblue Airways Corporation (JBLU) stake by 51058.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 6.89M shares as Jetblue Airways Corporation (JBLU)’s stock rose 3.22%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 6.91 million shares with $127.70M value, up from 13,500 last quarter. Jetblue Airways Corporation now has $4.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 2.49 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEES PILOT CONTRACT VOTE OCCURRING MID TO LATE SUMMER; 23/04/2018 – JETBLUE – SEMI-PRIVATE FLIGHTS BETWEEN PRIVATE TERMINALS, FBOS AT MAJOR WEST COAST DESTINATIONS NOW AVAILABLE TO BUY ON JETBLUE.COM; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES 2Q RASM -3% TO 0%; 21/05/2018 – JetBlue Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Inaugural JetBlue `Gateway Select’ Pilot Trainees One Step Closer to Becoming Commercial Pilots; 17/05/2018 – JETBLUE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING CONCLUDES; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO COMMENTS ON JETBLUE AT EVENT IN BRAZIL TODAY; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – JETBLUE GROWS AGAIN IN FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD WITH START DATE SET FOR NEW GRAND CAYMAN SERVICE; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue March Load Factor Was 89.0%

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Does JetBlue Airways Corporation's (NASDAQ:JBLU) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance" on September 20, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold JBLU shares while 107 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 258.10 million shares or 3.10% less from 266.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 262,283 are owned by Riverhead Ltd Liability Co. Strs Ohio owns 19,479 shares. Aqr Mgmt owns 1.94M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc invested in 24,514 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 558,879 shares. 724,390 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors reported 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corporation invested in 52,150 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 4.74 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 438,710 shares. Nwi Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 4.14% or 2.70M shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JetBlue Airways has $2600 highest and $1800 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 34.41% above currents $16.74 stock price. JetBlue Airways had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, July 16 with “Neutral”. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Buckingham Research. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Buckingham Research. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) stake by 346,270 shares to 1.14M valued at $114.19 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stake by 200,853 shares and now owns 3.40 million shares. Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "WhiteHorse Finance declares $0.355 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on September 13, 2019

Analysts await WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WHF’s profit will be $7.19 million for 9.84 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 29,151 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500.

Ares Management Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for 577,947 shares. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owns 123,057 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 52,500 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Advisory Research Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 81,147 shares.

