Sound Shore Management Increased Bank Of America (BAC) Holding By $25.58 Million; AT&T Inc. (T) Covered By 2 Bulls

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) stake by 13.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 947,510 shares as Bank Of America Corporation (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 8.03 million shares with $221.60M value, up from 7.08 million last quarter. Bank Of America Corporation now has $278.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 29.70M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – BOFA ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Expands Lead in Shrinking Municipal-Bond Market; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 14. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. See AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Tigress Financial Rating: Buy Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold AT&T Inc. shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company has market cap of $250.32 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. It has a 12.93 P/E ratio. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 9. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.