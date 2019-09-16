Sound Shore Management Holds Stake in Sabre (SABR); As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Price Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Cut Its Holding by $44.41 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Sabre Corporation (SABR) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 283,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 7.92 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.81M, up from 7.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 734,403 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – SABRE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.53, EST. $1.42; 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE GLBL INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY NET LOSS RATIO 46.5% VS 47.7%; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY COMBINED OPERATING RATIO 68.5% VS 69.3%; 06/03/2018 – AEROMEXICO RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH SABRE TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANS; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 241,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $580.23M, down from 3.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.59M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Texas Cap National Bank & Trust Tx has invested 0.64% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Paloma Prtn holds 0.02% or 6,020 shares. First Foundation holds 0.05% or 4,736 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc has 4,809 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.37% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.42% or 52,200 shares in its portfolio. 24,277 are held by Hendershot Investments Inc. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 1.78M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Limited Com Il invested 2% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jensen Management reported 4% stake. 21,462 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Nuance Investments Lc holds 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 2,249 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eastern National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Welch Group Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.45 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 3.71M shares to 9.20M shares, valued at $128.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 1.93M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 131,123 shares to 530,780 shares, valued at $102.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 315,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00M shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 26,988 shares. Causeway Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 2.96% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 45,389 are owned by Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 1832 Asset Management Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd has 1.00M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation reported 846,878 shares. New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 239,436 shares. 612,246 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 31,300 shares. 1.85 million are owned by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa reported 2.29M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 0.02% or 9.11 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc reported 5.93M shares.