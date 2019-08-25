Sound Shore Management Holds Position in Total S.A. (TOT); Linscomb & Williams Has Upped Citigroup (C) Holding by $367,536

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 52,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 46,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 335,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.81M, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 1.50M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Total Gets Interests in Two Abu Dhabi Offshore Concessions for $1.45B; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL HAS 40% STAKE IN ANGOLA’S BLOCK 17; 13/04/2018 – Total: Main Indicators; 11/04/2018 – Total Acquires Several Assets in the Gulf of Mexico; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S IBAMA REJECTS TOTAL SA’S ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE APPLICATION TO DRILL IN FOZ DO AMAZONAS FOR FOURTH TIME; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/03/2018 – Total Pays $1.45 Billion for Abu Dhabi Offshore Oilfield Stakes; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 11/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corp owns 139,270 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 44,100 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The California-based Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Janney Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 0.56% or 173,128 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 1.82 million shares. Assetmark accumulated 5,143 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 2.92 million shares. Payden And Rygel reported 243,650 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 30,795 shares. 9,345 were accumulated by First Dallas Secs. New York-based Bluemar Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cumberland Advsrs owns 19,080 shares. Academy Capital Mgmt Tx holds 7.29% or 505,344 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile accumulated 173,518 shares.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 45,783 shares to 39,211 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,331 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 21,494 shares to 993,319 shares, valued at $145.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 569,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.