Sound Shore Management Holds Position in Cbs (CBS); As Ehealth (EHTH) Shares Rose, Redmile Group Boosted Position by $8.12 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 779,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.67 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.56 million, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 563,231 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q EPS $1.32; 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DYNAMIC AD INSERTION; 02/04/2018 – LA Times: CBS expected to make low-ball bid for Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 14/05/2018 – CBS Corp, Special Committee File Lawsuit Alleging Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by National Amusements; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones — 6th Update; 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for National Amusements in CBS dispute; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Says CBS Director Gifford Once Grabbed Her Face; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IT’S `OUTRAGED’ BY CBS’S ACTION

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 131,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.21 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.51. About 188,101 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 5.49 million shares to 10.97M shares, valued at $267.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,721 shares, and cut its stake in Si Bone Inc.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 973,898 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $195.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 569,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).