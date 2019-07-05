Sound Shore Management Holds Holding in Capital One Financial (COF); Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $2.71 Million as Shares Declined

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 27,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,765 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 43,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 33,323 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 215,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.80M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $92.49. About 350,116 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Capital One Plans to Buy Back up to $2.2 Billion of Common Shares Through Second Quarter 2020 – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial: Loan Book Performing As Expected – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan and Capital One had to lower shareholder payouts to get Fed approval – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.73 million for 13.71 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.91% negative EPS growth.