Sound Shore Management Holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Increased by $576,050 as Stock Declined; Aviva Plc Raised General Dynamics (GD) Position by $23.11 Million

Aviva Plc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 2418.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 127,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 132,960 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.18 million, up from 5,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $191.27. About 1.03 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 14,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 24,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 16.24 million shares traded or 135.95% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP SEES CASH IMPACT OF WOOLWORTHS PURCHASE IN 1Q 2019; 10/04/2018 – BP Commits to Two New North Sea Developments; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 26/04/2018 – HELGE LUND TO BE NEW BP CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – BP: Susan Dio Replaces John Minge; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses Helge Lund as chairman after turbulent decade; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 27/04/2018 – Norway’s Mr Oil to ease BP’s shift away from fossil fuels; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.60M shares to 5.43 million shares, valued at $157.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 121,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,275 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.