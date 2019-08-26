Sound Shore Management Has Upped Total S.A. (TOT) Stake; NATURGY ENERGY GROUP SA AMERICAN DEPOSIT (GASNY) Shorts Raised By 5050%

NATURGY ENERGY GROUP SA AMERICAN DEPOSIT (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had an increase of 5050% in short interest. GASNY’s SI was 41,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5050% from 800 shares previously. With 48,900 avg volume, 1 days are for NATURGY ENERGY GROUP SA AMERICAN DEPOSIT (OTCMKTS:GASNY)’s short sellers to cover GASNY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 31,609 shares traded. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Total S.A. (TOT) stake by 13.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 335,134 shares as Total S.A. (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 2.82 million shares with $156.81M value, up from 2.48M last quarter. Total S.A. now has $125.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 1.54M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 08/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 10/04/2018 – Total: MoU Is to Build Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia; 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal; 23/05/2018 – Total: Bayport Polymers LLC Is 50% Owned by Total and 50% Owned by Novealis Holdings LLC; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China -; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL: TO DISTRIBUTE THIRD 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EU0.62/SHR; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TOTAL SHALL ACQUIRE A DIRECT WORKING INTEREST OF 10% IN ARCTIC LNG 2; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT ENOUGH NEW OIL COMING, LOT OF SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS; 16/03/2018 – Total: 2017 Annual Reports Filing: Document De Référence Including the Annual Financial Report and the Form 20-F

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total, Qatar to partner offshore Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why France Is SunPower’s Secret Weapon – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Total Inaugurates Its Thousandth Solar-Powered Service Station – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papua LNG partners seek quick resolution or face higher development costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 4,639 shares to 104,166 valued at $122.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 5,938 shares and now owns 514,728 shares. Nvent Electric Plc was reduced too.