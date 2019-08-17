Sound Shore Management Has Upped Its Position in Cbs (CBS) by $36.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Webster Bank Increased Stake by $950,396

Webster Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 17,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 101,316 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 83,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 779,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 3.67M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.56 million, up from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 4.11M shares traded or 58.41% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 06/04/2018 – CBS Doesn’t Want to Do a Viacom Deal, Says BTIG’s Greenfield (Video); 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors Target Bylaw Changes Sought by Redstones (Correct); 17/05/2018 – CBS LOSES BID TO BLOCK REDSTONE FAMILY CONTROL DEFENSE MOVES; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/05/2018 – CBS – ISSUED STATEMENT ABOUT DECISION BY COURT TO DENY MOTION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER BROUGHT BY CBS, MEMBERS OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 08/04/2018 – TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN SPEAKS ON CBS

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 21,494 shares to 993,319 shares, valued at $145.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 120,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.32M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes.

