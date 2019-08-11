Sound Shore Management Has Upped Its Eqt (EQT) Stake; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered Align Technology (ALGN) Stake

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 82.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 726,215 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 150,000 shares with $42.65 million value, down from 876,215 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $14.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $183.33. About 1.08M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Eqt Corporation (EQT) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 134,301 shares as Eqt Corporation (EQT)’s stock declined 24.75%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 5.79M shares with $120.01M value, up from 5.65M last quarter. Eqt Corporation now has $3.09B valuation. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 5.17 million shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt provide financing for Hgs investment in MediFox; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Real Estate acquires mixed-use property in central Stockholm; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: On Track to Complete Spinoff by End of 3Q; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII FUND BUYS FACILE.IT FROM OAKLEY CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 EQT AB: EQT to sell Mongstad Group; 20/03/2018 – EQT DISCLOSES REASON SCHLOTTERBECK STEPPED DOWN IN FILING; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Swings to Loss, Sets Out Midstream Separation

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. 16,800 shares were bought by Smith David Joseph, worth $320,208. Shares for $28,574 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph. Centofanti Erin R. had bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745 on Friday, March 29. The insider Cary A. Bray Jr. bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992. Lushko Jonathan M. also bought $150,473 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. 5,750 shares were bought by Jenkins Donald M., worth $111,895 on Friday, February 22.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 36.48% above currents $12.09 stock price. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 432,707 shares. Thomas White International Limited stated it has 9,400 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 252,685 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Key Group Inc (Cayman) Ltd has 7.62% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 5.24 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 65 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 3.27 million shares in its portfolio. 1.23 million are owned by Sir Mgmt Lp. Royal London Asset Management holds 104,984 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel holds 45,508 shares. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership owns 11,300 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Coastline Tru owns 23,610 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 0.02% or 11.14M shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 258 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) stake by 1.61 million shares to 6.85M valued at $60.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvent Electric Plc stake by 166,486 shares and now owns 4.47M shares. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Quantum Cap Management has 1,545 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.08% or 6,924 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,410 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 3.74% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Alyeska Grp LP invested in 72,719 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 297 shares. Edgewood Management Lc accumulated 2.01 million shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 62,105 shares in its portfolio. 12,869 were accumulated by M&T Bank. Srs Investment Management Limited Company holds 0.17% or 26,059 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0.04% stake. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 581 shares. Sit Inv Associate Incorporated accumulated 14,265 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M. $318,228 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were sold by Tay Julie. 1,100 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares with value of $206,921 were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Worldpay Inc stake by 2.40M shares to 3.38M valued at $383.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 24,400 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.