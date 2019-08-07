Sound Shore Management Has Upped By $17.45 Million Its Capital One Financial (COF) Holding; Sunstone Hotel Investors Sunstone Hotel Inve (SHO) Shorts Down By 12.07%

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Sunstone Hotel Inve (NYSE:SHO) had a decrease of 12.07% in short interest. SHO’s SI was 6.18 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.07% from 7.03 million shares previously. With 1.89M avg volume, 3 days are for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Sunstone Hotel Inve (NYSE:SHO)’s short sellers to cover SHO’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 356,156 shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Capital One Financial Corp (COF) stake by 10.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 215,450 shares as Capital One Financial Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 2.31 million shares with $188.80M value, up from 2.10 million last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now has $42.09B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 635,070 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants has 0.52% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 95,765 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 349,638 shares stake. Pitcairn stated it has 7,779 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Prtnrs Group has 0.12% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Franklin invested in 0.58% or 13.16M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.15% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. Sei invested in 497,833 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0.15% or 760,636 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Llc has invested 1.35% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moore Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.13% or 50,000 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has 100,452 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Clarkston Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.72% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Benjamin F Edwards Inc accumulated 998 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.1% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MoneyLion Launches Instacash, A Safe Alternative To The Payday Loan – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “COF Breach Shows the Increasing Importance of Data Governance – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Jefferies. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) stake by 263,279 shares to 1.49M valued at $140.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 101,286 shares and now owns 3.65M shares. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) was reduced too.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels.

More notable recent Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Is Yielding 5.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) CEO John Arabia on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.