Sound Shore Management Has Trimmed Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Share Value Rose; As Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Rose, Holder Lipe & Dalton Lowered Its Holding

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 12,009 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 16,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $230.96. About 882,830 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 5,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 514,728 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.89M, down from 520,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $272. About 1.17M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 100,171 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $168.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) by 291,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).