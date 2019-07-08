Sound Shore Management Has Trimmed Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) by $24.48 Million as Share Value Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Caprock Group Increased Stake

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 6,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,382 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 14,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 3.95 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (MMC) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 263,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.01M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $102.2. About 636,095 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. Another trade for 89,789 shares valued at $8.09M was made by Gilbert E Scott on Monday, February 4.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 947,510 shares to 8.03M shares, valued at $221.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 779,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $590.49 million for 22.22 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year's $1.1 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $11.49 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

