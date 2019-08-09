Sound Shore Management Has Trimmed Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) as Share Price Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Sns Financial Group Decreased Holding by $311,272 as Share Price Rose

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (MMC) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 263,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.01 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $99.66. About 1.22 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 43,993 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 46,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.44. About 6.57 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,754 shares to 83,405 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 130,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Financial Group holds 55,304 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Limited Com holds 2.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 284,643 shares. Guardian Inv Mngmt has 24,835 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Accuvest Glob Advisors owns 4,633 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Hemenway Trust Comm Ltd Liability Com holds 150,939 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. 949,965 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Asset Mngmt One Com holds 0.87% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.55 million shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,797 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 46,541 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank invested 2.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sage Gru Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Congress Asset Mngmt Communications Ma reported 20,721 shares stake. Saratoga Rech Invest Management, a California-based fund reported 532,786 shares. Glovista Ltd invested in 4,437 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock or 1.21 million shares. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was sold by Matthew Price. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 20,713 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 5,896 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1.43 million are owned by Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Llc. Prudential Fincl reported 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 3,358 shares. 556 were reported by Qci Asset Ny. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Paloma Prtnrs Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Artisan Prtn Partnership holds 1.33% or 7.16M shares in its portfolio. Wafra has 174,507 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Com reported 2.17 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 14 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Tn stated it has 54 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.14% or 97,000 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 779,563 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $174.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 134,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).