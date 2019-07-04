Sound Shore Management Has Raised By $2.69 Million Its Eqt (EQT) Stake; Qualys (QLYS) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Eqt Corporation (EQT) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 134,301 shares as Eqt Corporation (EQT)’s stock rose 12.13%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 5.79 million shares with $120.01M value, up from 5.65M last quarter. Eqt Corporation now has $3.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 2.14 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 18/04/2018 – EQT CORP EQT.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT acquires Italian online price comparison platform Facile.it; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Recorded $2.3B Non-Cash Impairment Chg in 1Q for Huron and Permian Plays; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE

Qualys Inc (QLYS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 112 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 89 cut down and sold their stock positions in Qualys Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 31.59 million shares, down from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Qualys Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 69 Increased: 86 New Position: 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,169 are owned by Stock Yards Fincl Bank Tru. Com National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 15,389 shares. Cidel Asset Inc accumulated 10,000 shares. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 1.26 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Whittier Tru holds 1,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Da Davidson has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Amp Capital Investors Limited accumulated 0% or 12,400 shares. Usca Ria Lc holds 19,157 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 11,671 are owned by Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Westwood Hldgs Gp Incorporated stated it has 12,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) stake by 71,989 shares to 2.62M valued at $128.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 73,727 shares and now owns 1.86M shares. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, March 11.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. 1,205 shares valued at $24,992 were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1. Another trade for 1,085 shares valued at $22,503 was bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. 7,903 shares were bought by Lushko Jonathan M., worth $150,473 on Tuesday, February 19. On Thursday, March 14 the insider Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740. The insider Smith David Joseph bought $320,208. 12,660 shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph, worth $263,328. 5,750 shares valued at $111,895 were bought by Jenkins Donald M. on Friday, February 22.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 59.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Goodman Financial Corp holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. for 85,835 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 457,544 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 2.01% invested in the company for 523,292 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.83% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 110,902 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity.