Sound Shore Management Has Lowered Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Decreased By $1.66 Million Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 19.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc analyzed 10,183 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)'s stock rose 9.07%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 43,335 shares with $7.09 million value, down from 53,518 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $102.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172.63. About 219,242 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) stake by 3.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc analyzed 73,727 shares as Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN)'s stock rose 2.41%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 1.86 million shares with $149.97 million value, down from 1.94M last quarter. Eaton Corporation Plc now has $34.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.12 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) stake by 14,239 shares to 21,222 valued at $867,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 7,760 shares and now owns 35,445 shares. Ishares Tr (DVY) was raised too.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wespac Advsrs Ltd has 0.2% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,658 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 24,705 shares. Argent holds 6,164 shares. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 3,294 shares. Sequoia Advisors Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.4% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Dt Invest Prtn Ltd Com reported 0.58% stake. Evermay Wealth Llc invested in 0.18% or 7,795 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested in 0.22% or 10,704 shares. Griffin Asset has 6,330 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 32.87M shares stake. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Country Club Trust Na holds 38,042 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 415,995 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc reported 7,526 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $638.58 million for 13.46 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 4. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. On Monday, January 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) stake by 947,510 shares to 8.03 million valued at $221.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) stake by 100,171 shares and now owns 3.27M shares. Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) was raised too.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending.