Sound Shore Management Has Lifted By $5.24 Million Its The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Holding; Inphi (IPHI) Shorts Up By 2.69%

Sound Shore Management Inc increased The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) stake by 4.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 291,388 shares as The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT)'s stock declined 10.04%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 6.58M shares with $119.39 million value, up from 6.29M last quarter. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. now has $3.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 12.89 million shares traded or 250.86% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500.

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) had an increase of 2.69% in short interest. IPHI's SI was 6.08M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.69% from 5.92 million shares previously. With 599,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI)'s short sellers to cover IPHI's short positions. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 689,167 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 56.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Inphi’s (NYSE:IPHI) Shareholders Feel About Its 280% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) At US$45.80? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NPTN could benefit from ACIA’s acquisition – analysts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Inphi Revises Q2 2019 Financial Results Earnings Date to Aug. 1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Inphi Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Research Global Investors holds 0.05% or 3.44M shares in its portfolio. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,883 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.02% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 176,200 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 203,538 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Maverick Capital Limited reported 728,709 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 8,757 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 41,700 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc reported 3,689 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co reported 6,651 shares stake. First Advisors L P reported 0% stake. Scout has 0.06% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 70,025 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 18,927 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Inc Ma has invested 0.16% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Rothschild Corp Il holds 0.09% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) or 17,200 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.89 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by EDMUNDS JOHN, worth $400,000. 47 shares were sold by Torten Ron, worth $1,846 on Thursday, February 7. Ogawa Richard sold $6,441 worth of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) on Friday, February 8. 37,000 shares valued at $1.48 million were sold by Tamer Ford on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 4 analysts covering Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inphi Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 18. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.91 million were reported by Lyrical Asset Mgmt L P. Moody National Bank & Trust Division stated it has 287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Whitnell invested in 0.1% or 15,000 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 81,800 shares. Vertex One Asset holds 0.67% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 170,300 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Ellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0.56% or 170,622 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn holds 248,300 shares. Kennedy Cap Management reported 0.17% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Credit Suisse Ag owns 717,010 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, World Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 400 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 41 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 63,160 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) stake by 569,221 shares to 1.12 million valued at $109.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) stake by 71,989 shares and now owns 2.62 million shares. Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $652,628 activity. Geissler Werner bought 35,000 shares worth $652,628.