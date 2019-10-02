Sound Shore Management Has Increased Lennar (LEN) Stake By $2.67 Million; Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Shorts Raised By 51.92%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) had an increase of 51.92% in short interest. BHR’s SI was 759,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 51.92% from 499,600 shares previously. With 177,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR)’s short sellers to cover BHR’s short positions. The SI to Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc’s float is 2.59%. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 60,509 shares traded. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has declined 19.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BHR News: 23/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Completes $435 Million Refinancing Of Two Mortgage Loans; 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS INC – DEAL FOR $68 MLN; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS PACT TO SELL RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 05/05/2018 DJ BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHR); 08/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Agreement To Sell The Renaissance Tampa

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Lennar Corporation (LEN) stake by 2.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 55,584 shares as Lennar Corporation (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 2.67 million shares with $129.57 million value, up from 2.62M last quarter. Lennar Corporation now has $18.00B valuation. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 8.28 million shares traded or 164.54% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa

More notable recent Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ashford forms unit to raise capital for investment opportunities – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts: This 8.25% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $303.69 million.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Allergan Plc stake by 65,525 shares to 927,794 valued at $155.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chubb Ltd stake by 206,696 shares and now owns 739,599 shares. Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lennar +3.2% as Q3 results reflect market improvement – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “After Resilient Q3, Positive Tone As Fed Speakers Awaited, LEN Earnings Tomorrow – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.