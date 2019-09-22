Sound Shore Management Has Increased Its Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Holding; Research Frontiers (REFR)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) stake by 4.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 64,308 shares as Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 1.56 million shares with $151.86 million value, up from 1.49 million last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors Nv now has $29.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35M shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ

Research Frontiers Inc (REFR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.47, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 9 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 8 sold and decreased equity positions in Research Frontiers Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.25 million shares, up from 1.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Research Frontiers Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111.14’s average target is 6.05% above currents $104.8 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Evercore given on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Tuesday, April 9. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, June 5 to “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $10000 target.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 315,285 shares to 4.00M valued at $169.21 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 121,453 shares and now owns 393,275 shares. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) was reduced too.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company has market cap of $116.07 million. The firm develops and licenses suspended particle device light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products.

Family Management Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Research Frontiers Incorporated for 43,000 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Llc owns 167,250 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 17,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 23,661 shares.

