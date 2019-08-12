Sound Shore Management Has Decreased Its Walmart (WMT) Position by $55.21 Million; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Declined, Capital Investment Services Of America Increased by $333,504 Its Stake

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 819,427 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 569,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.32M, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $105.76. About 2.86M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart retaliated against whistleblower: suit; 12/04/2018 – Florida: Walmart Plans Estimated $200 Million in New Store Construction, lmprovements and Innovations in 2018; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CEO SON CONFIRMS WALMART TO BUY CONTROL OF FLIPKART; 17/04/2018 – The upgraded website will be personalized based on a shopper’s local Walmart store; 06/04/2018 – Madhavan Narayanan: “Walmart completes due diligence for buying into Flipkart: sources” -; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Walmart Rtgs Unaffected By Sale Of British Unit; 08/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 14/03/2018 – WALMART U.S. STORES CEO FORAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 21.85 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 394,719 shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $224.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 947,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

