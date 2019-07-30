Sound Shore Management Has Decreased Its Lennar (LEN) Holding by $3.53 Million; Hourglass Capital Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 5,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,744 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, down from 48,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $220.32. About 1.34 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – A key rate for banks has jumped to the highest since the financial crisis, but Goldman Sachs isn’t worried; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Ex-Barclays Credit Trader Michael Anderson; 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 12/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 08/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with Goldman Sachs to identify a potential deal for the company; 06/03/2018 – EURAZEO – PLACEMENT STARTS IMMEDIATELY AND WILL BE MANAGED BY GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 71,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.52 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 3.62 million shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.01B for 9.94 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.24% or 471,492 shares. Athena Advisors Lc has 5,045 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,612 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.39% or 18,449 shares. Iberiabank, a Louisiana-based fund reported 3,456 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 11,932 shares. 1,011 are held by Kistler. Sg Americas Ltd Llc accumulated 51,991 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 245,212 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 9,170 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 59,266 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 16,800 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Elkhorn Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 1.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 10,390 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 221,950 shares to 442,400 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,440 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.12 million for 9.09 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.