Sound Shore Management Has Decreased Its Antero Resources (AR) Stake by $12.88 Million; Sailingstone Capital Partners Decreased Its Noble Energy (NBL) Position as Share Value Declined

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 339,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.20 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 4.21M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (AR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.85M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.45 million, down from 8.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 5.58M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Howe And Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Northern Trust Corporation owns 5.60 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 122,378 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 32,358 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 32,878 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thomas White International Ltd holds 0.07% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 15,800 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.06% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.09% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 307,086 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Israel anti-trust regulator OK’s Egyptian pipeline deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leviathan partners may build FLNG facility offshore Israel – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 27,840 are owned by Campbell And Co Investment Adviser Limited. Baupost Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation Ma has 28.59M shares. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 13,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 381,980 shares. Hbk Invs LP stated it has 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Utah Retirement Sys reported 45,542 shares. Captrust, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,228 shares. Alpinvest Prtnrs Bv accumulated 119,820 shares or 1.44% of the stock. 106,846 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 400,782 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. United Services Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Kbc Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sei Investments Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Brown Advisory Inc owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 257,923 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. 12,000 shares were bought by RADY PAUL M, worth $102,480 on Thursday, March 14. 1,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Antero Resources Stock Tumbled Nearly 15% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Production gains power Antero Resources’ Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.