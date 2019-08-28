Sound Shore Management Has Cut Its Walmart (WMT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Kvh Industries (KVHI) Position Maintained by Portolan Capital Management Llc

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kvh Industries Inc. (KVHI) by 141.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 175,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% . The hedge fund held 299,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 124,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kvh Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 25,452 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – Correct: KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 21c; 01/05/2018 – KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M; 20/04/2018 – DJ KVH Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KVHI); 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 569,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.32 million, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 5.52 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 18/04/2018 – VW’s Electrify America to install EV chargers at Walmart stores; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Granite Gold® to Online Customers; 11/05/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart admits it violated federal labor law in settlement with activists; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of BACM 2006-1; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 30/04/2018 – WALMART SEES NON-CASH LOSS OF ABOUT $2B ON ASDA DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Boston Advsr Lc has 0.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 83,770 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price reported 4,486 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management Inc has invested 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.45% or 61,773 shares. 14,195 were reported by Ims Capital Mgmt. Pzena Invest Management Llc has 1.66 million shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,208 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Eastern Natl Bank has 115,395 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp invested in 13,764 shares. Cim Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Wellington Shields & Ltd has 0.49% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,773 shares. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 307,703 shares. Korea Inv Corporation stated it has 1.26 million shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Crawford Inv Counsel invested 0.92% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 779,563 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $174.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 27,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KVHI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 1.89% more from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua National Bank Tru reported 0.03% stake. Thb Asset Mgmt invested 0.33% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). 12,019 were accumulated by Citadel Limited Liability. Brinker Inc owns 67,196 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 691,357 were accumulated by Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability. 3,458 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Pnc Fin Gp has invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 152,667 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 14,700 shares. Grp Inc Inc One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 25,163 shares. Fca Corp Tx accumulated 30,000 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.01% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Blackrock holds 0% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 103,853 shares to 14,656 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 135,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,957 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc..