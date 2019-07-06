Sound Shore Management Has Cut Its Position in Aon Plc (AON) by $48.94 Million as Valuation Rose; As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Market Value Declined, Colony Group Decreased Holding

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 287,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 661,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.99M, down from 949,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 335,865 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by 80.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 196,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,192 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 243,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 3.49 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 20/03/2018 – 83UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – 71SE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY MELLON CONTINUES TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 23/03/2018 – 66VW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Scharf plays it pragmatic at debut investor day; 04/04/2018 – Agria Corporation Reiterates Need for ADS Holders to Take Action on ADR Program Termination; 27/03/2018 – 47JE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment to Exchange Majority Stake in Amherst Capital for Minotirty Stake in Amherst Holdings; 01/05/2018 – 40HW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 36CP: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 14,135 shares to 20,350 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C I T Group Inc New (NYSE:CIT) by 24,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein, New York-based fund reported 86,589 shares. Verition Fund Lc holds 26,993 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability holds 233,222 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc has 297 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Private Management Grp accumulated 444,781 shares. 23,427 are held by Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc). Moody Bancorp Division accumulated 203,396 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.1% or 56,634 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 35,506 shares. Brown Advisory owns 448,737 shares. Altfest L J And Inc reported 2,110 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Llc holds 0.11% or 335,787 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 9,515 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $919.21M for 11.60 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $446.37 million for 26.27 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 134,301 shares to 5.79 million shares, valued at $120.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 335,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).