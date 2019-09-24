Sound Shore Management Has Cut Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $14.06 Million as Market Value Rose; As Chimerix (CMRX) Valuation Rose, Opaleye Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.04 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 53.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 510,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, up from 960,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.26M market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.485. About 338,940 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 200,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3.40 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.19 million, down from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 12.05 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) by 283,944 shares to 7.92M shares, valued at $175.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 74,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.56 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 4,696 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 500 shares. Glacier Peak Capital has invested 1.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 2,603 shares. Gfs Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 0.87% or 114,284 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Jones Financial Companies Lllp has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bokf Na owns 59,828 shares. Huber Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 3.19% or 382,935 shares. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Management Limited has 1.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Round Table Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,808 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Minneapolis Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 515,084 shares. Poplar Forest Lc reported 624,224 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 54,923 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold CMRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 36.89 million shares or 7.50% more from 34.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 0% or 20,905 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2.51 million shares. Interest Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 188,566 shares. Redmile Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Moreover, Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 212,353 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt holds 443,743 shares. Legal And General Gru Inc Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 36,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 2.71 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 60,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,500 shares stake. New York-based Qs Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Jacobs Levy Equity invested 0.01% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $87,678 was made by MIDDLETON FRED A on Friday, May 10. 30,000 shares valued at $104,316 were bought by Sherman Michael A. on Monday, May 20.