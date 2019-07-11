Sound Shore Management Has Cut Eaton Plc (ETN) Position as Market Value Rose; Franklin Street Advisors Position in Danaher Com (DHR) Lowered by $3.40 Million as Share Price Rose

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Com (DHR) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 25,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,923 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76 million, down from 152,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $142.08. About 923,707 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 73,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.97 million, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 991,078 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 163,928 shares to 185,687 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,087 shares, and has risen its stake in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $813.75 million for 30.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $634.83M for 12.93 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 134,301 shares to 5.79M shares, valued at $120.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 335,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

